A whistleblower who says he was instrumental in exposing the King Gaming saga is contesting a £25,000 settlement he reached with the receivers.
The employment tribunal is to consider the validity of that settlement after the high court dismissed an appeal by the receivers of Champion Tech Limited.
Seng Hooi Yap was a former employee of Champion Tech, part of the King Gaming Group.
Champion Tech ceased trading and went into receivership after policed raided the premises of King Gaming in 2024.
Back in August 2022, Mr Yap lodged a claim for constructive dismissal with the employment tribunal.
Then in April last year, a £25,000 settlement agreement was reached between Mr Yap and the receivers via the Manx Industrial Relations Service.
But the following month, he applied to have his original complaint reopened.
He alleged he had been misled into agreeing the settlement which he argued should be declared void.
Mr Yap claimed he would never have accepted the £25,000 if he had been told the truth about the company’s finances.
He said sister company MIC, which funded the payment, held around £30m.
Mr Yap said his ‘whistleblowing directly led to the shutdown’ of King Gaming and he had been ‘instrumental in exposing and halting a major international fraud’.
He said the late payment of the £25,000 amounted to breach of contract.
The receivers vigorously deny the allegations.
They argued that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to deal with matters such as allegations of material breach and serious misrepresentation - and that it could not hear or determine claims that had been settled.
But in June 2025 the tribunal ruled that it did retain jurisdiction to investigate Mr Yap’s allegations.
Acting Deemster Chris Arrowsmith has now dismissed the receivers’ appeal against that decision, saying he is satisfied that the tribunal’s reasoning was ‘entirely sound’.