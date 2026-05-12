Davey Todd has been declared medically unfit to compete in the 2026 TT by the event’s medical team.
This follows an assessment of the injuries sustained during an incident at the Daytona 200 in March and ongoing review of his recovery.
Todd sustained multiple injuries in the accident, including fractures to his femur, tibia, foot and nose.
Following initial surgery in the United States, he subsequently underwent an intensive rehabilitation programme at a specialist recovery clinic in Italy.
Throughout this period, Todd has remained in regular contact with the TT medical team, with ongoing cooperation between his treating clinicians and Manx Roadracing Medical Services (MRMS) – the organisation responsible for providing medical services for the TT on behalf of ACU Events Ltd.
A spokesperson for the event said on Tuesday: ‘While Todd’s rehabilitation and functional recovery have progressed positively in recent weeks, a detailed review conducted by a panel of specialists in emergency medicine, orthopaedics, and trauma surgery concluded that the injuries sustained would not recover sufficiently in advance of the event to safely withstand the exceptional physical demands associated with competition on the TT course.
A full statement regarding the decision of the TT medical team reads as follows: ‘Following assessment by the event’s Medical Team, Davey Todd has been declared medically unfit to compete in the 2026 TT.
‘The decision was made by a review panel composed of specialists in emergency medicine, orthopaedics, and trauma surgery from Manx Roadracing Medical Services, the organisation responsible for providing medical services for the TT on behalf of ACU Events Ltd, race organiser of the TT.
‘The decision follows a detailed review process conducted over a number of weeks, with the cooperation of Davey and his treating clinicians.
‘Upon consideration of the available clinical and radiological evidence, the panel was not satisfied that the injuries sustained would recover sufficiently in advance of the event to safely tolerate the exceptional physical demands associated with competition on the TT course.’
Speaking on the decision, Todd said: ‘I’m absolutely gutted to say I’m not going to be on the startline for TT 2026, especially given all the work that’s gone in over the last nine weeks.
‘ I’ve done everything possible to get myself into a position to race, and I’m so grateful to everyone involved in my treatment at Formula Medicine in Italy, plus the awesome support from BMW Motorrad, Monster Energy, and all the amazing people around me.
‘We’ve left no stone unturned and tried everything possible with the goal of being back for the TT, but unfortunately we’ve just run out of time. The focus now shifts to next year so I can come back stronger than ever.
‘In the meantime, I’ll be supporting my 8TEN Racing team from the sidelines.’
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