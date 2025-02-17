Fees at the island’s only private school are set to rise next academic year as VAT charges take a toll.
The UK Government added 20% VAT to private school fees which came into effect in January. While King William’s College (KWC) has managed to absorb the rise for this academic year, it will need to raise fees going forward.
The college has engaged in discussions with the Manx Government to explore potential solutions to mitigate the impact of the VAT charge.
Both the Treasury and the Department for Enterprise have previously expressed their support and commitment to working collaboratively with the school to ensure its future sustainability.
But KWC confirmed it will introduce a ‘phased and controlled’ fee adjustment starting in September.
Over the next four years, fee increases will remain below double digits, covering inflation and the VAT impact. This means KWC will continue to absorb a portion of the VAT.
This measured approach, KWC says, compares favourably with many UK independent schools where fee increases in 2025 are expected to be in the mid-teens.
Principal Damian Henderson said: ‘We understand that school fees are a significant consideration for families and we are committed to keeping increases as manageable as possible, while continuing to invest in our students' education and experiences.
‘By taking a phased approach, we can support our families while maintaining the excellence that defines King William’s College and The Buchan School.
Meanwhile, KWC and The Buchan School continues to evolve which has already seen the opening of a new Fourth Form Centre, upgrades to boys’ boarding accommodation, and the strategic relocation of classrooms and offices.
These improvements are paving the way for one of the most significant changes in the school’s history with the move of The Buchan School to the KWC campus.
A key milestone was reached with the recent sale of The Buchan School’s current Westhill site to a local developer.
The land has now been sold to Isle of Man-based developer Hartford Homes whose portfolio includes Eden Park in Braddan, Kensington Place in Onchan and The Links in Peel.
The sale marks a significant development in the school’s campus consolidation project, which was first proposed in January 2024 and aims to ensure financial stability in the future.
Peter Clucas, chair of governors, previously said: ‘Hartford Homes emerged as a standout partner during the offer process, presenting a structured offer that enables us to deliver on our vision for the future of King William’s College and The Buchan School.
‘We look forward to creating a fantastic campus development for The Buchan School and nursery at King William’s College, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for our school.’
Over the past year, the school has implemented a range of measures to control costs and boost revenues in a challenging economic environment.
The school is planning a series of special events this summer to celebrate its legacy before the Buchan School relocates to the King William’s College campus in September 2025.