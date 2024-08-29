King William's College (KWC) has provided an update on significant developments related to the planned relocation of the Buchan School to its campus.
It’s also issued a response to the upcoming imposition of VAT on independent school fees. The plans to move the Buchan from its current site at West Hill in Castletown were announced in January. In February, the principal of King William’s College, Damian Henderson, admitted there is a financial dimension to the relocation, as well as describing the school’s financial position as delicate.
KWC is the island’s only private high school.
The update states that KWC is moving forward with plans to relocate the Buchan to its grounds by September 2025.
The initial phase of this move is well underway, with construction projects already in progress.
Key developments include the establishment of a new Fourth Form Centre, upgrades to the boys’ boarding facilities and the relocation of several classrooms and offices.
Further preparations involve detailed landscape designs, environmental surveys, and a transport assessment, all currently in development.
Updated visuals showcasing the new campus layout are expected to be released at the start of the new term.
In parallel with the relocation efforts, KWC is advancing the sale of the Buchan School's existing Westhill site.
The marketing of the site, managed by real estate agents Black Grace Cowley, has already attracted multiple interested parties.
A shortlist of potential buyers is expected by the end of August.
KWC is also addressing the financial implications of the UK Government's decision to impose VAT on independent school fees starting in January 2025.
In response, the college has engaged in discussions with the Manx Government to explore potential solutions to mitigate the impact of this change.
Both the Treasury and the Department for Enterprise have expressed their support and commitment to working collaboratively with the school to ensure its future sustainability.
Mr Henderson said: ‘King William’s College and the Buchan School are integral to the fabric of the Isle of Man’s education system.
‘We are having positive discussions with government about the importance of maintaining independent education in the island.
‘We remain committed to delivering an exceptional provision and look forward to continuing our work with the Isle of Man Government to secure this going forward.’ To provide reassurance to parents, the school has confirmed there will be no changes to the school fees for the academic year 2024-25, absorbing the VAT costs for the spring and summer terms.
Further details on fee structures for September 2025 and beyond are expected by Easter next year.