Students at King William’s College are celebrating after achieving the school’s strongest International Baccalaureate (IB) results in more than a decade.
The school has recorded a 100 per cent pass rate among students who completed the full IB Diploma Programme this year, with an average points score of 34.2.
The results represent the best pass rate achieved by KWC since 2015 and match the school’s joint highest average score over the same period, alongside the results achieved in 2018.
More than half of students who completed the full Diploma Programme achieved more than 35 points, a score considered highly competitive for entry to leading universities.
Four students also achieved scores of more than 40 points, a result considered equivalent to achieving four A* grades at A-Level.
The average IB Diploma score globally this year was 30.88 points, with a worldwide pass rate of 82.61 per cent.
A total of 209,607 students around the world sat IB examinations this May, with the qualification offered across more than 3,900 schools in 159 countries.
Alongside the Diploma Programme results, three KWC students who took IB Courses in four or five subjects achieved an average subject result of 3.3 and an average total of 15.3 points.
The results have also helped students secure places at universities in the UK and overseas, with more than 90 per cent of those making UCAS applications receiving offers from their first-choice or insurance-choice institutions.
Popular destinations include the universities of Durham, Edinburgh, Manchester and Nottingham, while others are preparing to continue their studies internationally at institutions including the University of Amsterdam, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany and the University of Toronto in Canada.
King William’s College Principal Damian Henderson said the results reflected the hard work and commitment shown by the school’s leavers.
He said: ‘We are very proud of our leavers’ results which open the door to so many distinctive destinations for further study, service, and work.
‘All our leavers have shown admirable commitment to the KWC ethos and leave us with an array of hard and soft skills that will equip them handsomely for success in their lives, wherever in the world they choose to make their way.’
Mr Henderson added that the support provided to students throughout their studies had been central to their achievements.
He said: ‘The outstanding feature of our Sixth Form is in the amount of personalised attention we give our students.
‘As always, this cohort reflects a blend of young people: some have come up through the school since Pre-Prep, while others have been with us for a much shorter time, perhaps just for two years of Sixth Form.
‘All have been beautifully steered by the brilliant KWC teachers and dedicated support staff, who have worked closely with parents and guardians to guide them through the inspiring IB curriculum.’
The school says focus will now turn to the next set of results, with Year 11 students due to receive their (I)GCSE results on August 20.
Next summer will also see KWC report its first A-Level results from students taking part in its blended A-Level programme delivered in partnership with King’s InterHigh.