Editor’s note: The following story features details which some readers might find upsetting.
Mother-of-four Caroline Kelly said her world had 'fallen apart' after her daughter Emily died by suspected suicide at the age of 13, but remained determined to help tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.
Emily, a Year 9 pupil at Ballakermeen High School, died in October 2025.
Last month, Caroline took part in the Parish Walk in Emily's memory, raising money for Ed Space and Isle Stand Up to Suicide while promoting greater awareness of mental health.
At the opening of the inquest, Deputy Coroner Alexander Armstrong confirmed that Caroline died at her home in Pulrose on June 22, aged 39.
The medical cause of death was confirmed during the short hearing, with post-traumatic stress disorder recorded as a contributory factor.
The inquest heard Caroline worked as a retail assistant in the catering industry and was originally from Northern Ireland.
He said: 'I offer my condolences to Caroline's family and friends on their sad loss, particularly given the wider tragic circumstances.'
Mr Armstrong formally released Caroline's body to her family so funeral arrangements could take place.
Last month, Caroline spoke to Isle of Man Today about her campaign to raise awareness of mental health, particularly among young people.
'I think young people feel that if they speak about certain things the situation might escalate and become embarrassing,' she said.
'But I want to tell them it isn't. It's okay not to be okay. It isn't embarrassing. It takes a lot of strength to ask for help.'
The full inquest into Emily's death is due to take place on Thursday.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, support is available. Visit www.gov.im/wellbeingsupport for details of organisations that can help.