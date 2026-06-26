When I was younger, I always wondered why my dad would go towards the back of his newspaper before reading the rest.
Now I do the same, looking at the obituaries.
Maybe it all becomes more real the older you get, but from my point of view, as a ‘people person’ having enjoyed a lifetime of friends and work colleagues, I am grateful to so many who have helped me play my part as a public representative.
I have said here before that even on a small island we sometimes do not see each other as often as we would like, so it is always a matter of real regret, particularly when I have promised to go and visit someone, that the opportunity has passed.
So, once again, we all need to make the time to visit those acquaintances or family members we love while we can. Even on our small island there are lonely people, and a visit is time well spent.
I was recently told that a very close family friend and former work colleague, Harry Martland, had been admitted to Hospice, and I was able to spend a little time with him and his family before he passed away. He led a full and interesting life, and I wanted to share a little about him with readers.
His funeral was held on Wednesday last week, and many people paid their respects by attending. The funeral was conducted by John Coldwell with his usual humanity. Lisa Christian and Carl Watson both bravely contributed, with Carl introducing some much-welcomed humour in his eulogy.
Harry was born on July 31, 1944 in St Helens, the youngest of a large family.
When he was two years old, the family moved to take on a guest house in Mona Street before buying the Gloucester Hotel on Loch Promenade, which stayed in their ownership for many years.
He grew up in an extended family and was especially close to his nephew Joe and niece Peggy.
When he was nine years old, he received a Scouts award for attempting to save Peggy's life after she fell into the sea from Loch Promenade.
He attended St Thomas' Primary School before going on to be a boarder at King William's College. He did not enjoy his time there, as it was very strict, and he was forced to eat cheese. He hated cheese with a passion, which is ironic as cheese of every description later became one of his favourite foods!
After leaving the college, he finished his education at St Ninian's High School before attending Blackpool Catering College and becoming quite an accomplished chef.
Whilst at school, Harry, like so many of us, had a part-time job. His was with Harrison and Garrett.
Whilst at college, he worked for grocery wholesaler Loweys off Derby Road. Joe worked there with him, as did Terry Kelly, another lifelong friend.
After college, he got a job at Industrial Equipment before joining the Isle of Man Civil Service, starting as a counter assistant with the Highway Board.
From there he moved to the Isle of Man Tourist Board, where he remained until his retirement. It was good to see the esteem in which he was held, reflected in the attendance at his funeral of so many former colleagues and Ministers.
During his time at the Tourist Board, he travelled far and wide promoting the Isle of Man. Over the years he went on the road driving the Tourist Board bus with work colleagues who became wonderful friends. They travelled across the UK, Ireland and further afield as part of a hardworking team.
For the latter part of his working life, he headed up the department's special events unit, helping to organise and work alongside the organisers of many events on the island, including the TT, Manx Grand Prix, Bowls Festival, Football Festival, Cycling Week, angling events, Athletics Festival, Student Festival, Jazz Festival and many more.
There was a small team working out of a wooden hut at the back of the Grandstand, and he always spoke fondly of his time working with Annie, Paul, Una and Peter, and for quite a long time with myself as political member, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
After his retirement, Harry went on to work with Captain Stephen Carter of Laxey Towing Company on the MV Karina, always happiest whilst on the water.
He then joined his wife, Fran, working with David and Jane Woodiwiss at the Snaefell Café and in their bungalow burger van during TT — in his element!
Harry was an extremely proud family man.
First came the birth of his son Paul in 1964, and then, in 1979, he met the love of his life, Fran, with whom he spent 47 blissfully happy years. Harry took on Fran's two daughters, Lisa and Debbie, as if they were his own children.
He thought the world of his grandchildren and became ‘Grandad Boom’ to his great-grandchildren, one of whom he enjoyed playing chess with, including seven-year-old Connor, who beat him three times! He was also an extremely special father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle.
He made some wonderful friends at the Woodbourne, where he was known to enjoy a pint or two of Okell's Bitter.
Over the years he had many hobbies, including playing the cornet in Laxey Band.
Talking of which, he was also a big fan of Manx ice cream! He learnt to fly light aircraft, loved his cars, particularly Jaguars, and owned a Peel P50.
He recalled leaving for work one morning only to find it sitting in his front garden, having been lifted over the wall by his friends. He also rallied an MG Midget and became a pyrotechnician, organising firework displays in Douglas and elsewhere.
Harry's greatest passion was boats. He was a member of the Douglas Lifeboat team for 19 years, serving as a crew member, radio/radar operator, navigator and, for the last seven years of his service, Emergency Coxswain.
During his time there, 86 lives were rescued from the Irish Sea. He was also helmsman on Douglas Bay Yacht Club's rescue boat and a crew member on the famous 1979 voyage of Odin's Raven to the Island, celebrating Viking heritage.
In 1997, Harry was introduced to the Tall Ships Academy, where he volunteered and sailed many times, often with young people with special needs or from underprivileged backgrounds. He attended Fleetwood Nautical College during his training, gaining a number of certificates.
The family enjoyed many wonderful holidays together, including a visit to Memphis for Fran's 50th birthday as a lifelong Elvis fan, and to one of their all-time favourite destinations, the Norfolk Broads, where they loved cruising through the beautiful countryside.
On their final trip there in April this year, Harry was delighted to be able to bring Tilly, their beloved dog, with them. He had been unwell for a long time, facing his illness with great courage, and Tilly was a wonderful tonic for them both, brightening their days.
He stayed at home for as long as he could before entering Hospice on June 8, passing away on the 11th.
He received wonderful care over an extended period, both on and off the island, including from Dr Freer at Finch Hill and his palliative care nurse, Aileen Sharpe, complemented by the extraordinary care, compassion and support provided at Hospice.
‘May the tide be ever at your back, and may you find safe harbour on the other side.’