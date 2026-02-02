A Kirk Michael man has completed his gruelling January cold-water challenge, raising more than £7,200 for mental health charity Isle Stand Up to Suicide.
Juan Callister finished his ‘cold water exposure ladder’ on Saturday morning with a 31-minute dip in Peel Bay, joined by a crowd of supporters who turned out to cheer him on, and in some cases, brave the icy water alongside him.
At the time of print, Juan has raised £7,225, exceeding his original target and capping off a month-long challenge that saw him deliberately enter freezing water every single day in January, increasing his time by one minute each day.
The challenge began on New Year’s Day with just one minute in Douglas Bay and steadily built up to Saturday’s final test.
Juan completed dips in rivers, tubs and the Manx Sea, undertaking the challenge with professional guidance and repeatedly stressing it was not something people should attempt without medical advice.
Reflecting on the experience in the days leading up to the finale, Juan admitted the challenge had taken a physical toll.
‘I can’t believe I’ve been going for so long and can’t believe how my body has adapted and I can control how I react to the cold,’ he said, adding that the later stages left him tired, hungrier than usual and noticeably crankier.
However, he said the conversations sparked along the way had made it worthwhile, with people opening up to him about their own experiences with mental health and suicide.
Despite the winter conditions and seasonal bugs circulating, Juan also noted he had avoided becoming ill during the month.
Saturday’s final dip drew supporters to Peel Bay, providing a visible show of encouragement for both Juan and the cause he was supporting.
Juan has previously taken part in high-adrenaline challenges, including downhill skateboarding, but said this month-long test had been as much mental as physical.
Donations can still be made via Juan’s JustGiving page, with all proceeds going to Isle Stand Up to Suicide.