There is a curious spot within South Barrule Plantation with dramatic views.
Much of South Barrule quarry has now been reclaimed by nature which has created almost a mini-Alpine scene with firs and pines dotted about.
The added bonus is that the walk is relatively short although it is a rather steep climb to get there.
Park up at the Go Ape car park and go through the wooden gate just past Go Ape office. You then head straight up the path beside a stream for about a kilometre.
At the top you turn right and head through a log storage yard. Veer left and go further up a bit more and you will come to the former quarry which is now an impressive valley.
There is the contrast of the green coniferous trees, the grey slate cliffs and the purple heather which provides a delightful contrast.
After admiring it from above you can also climb down and walk through which almost feels claustrophobic. But it can be very boggy if it has rained so be warned.
There is also the remains of an old windmill nearby with the main stone structure still largely intact.
The beauty of the area is that you can get a different feel depending on the weather and time of day you go.
It is stunning on a beautiful sunny day but becomes almost mysterious when it is wet and misty.
The storms over the past year or so has changed the landscape a little with a hundreds of trees in the plantation and nearby Archallagan haven fallen.
Once you have admired the view, you can head down a track and back onto the road down to the car park or come back the way you came. You can extend the walk by heading round Stoney Mountain.