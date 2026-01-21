Residents across the Isle of Man were treated to a spectacular display of the northern lights late on Monday night, with the aurora borealis visible across much of the north and west of the island for a number of hours.

The natural light show lit up the skies in stunning shades of green, pink and red.

Images shared on social media showed the aurora clearly visible to the naked eye from locations across the island, including Ballaugh, Kirk Michael and Peel.

Local aurora expert Dave Corkish had earlier alerted islanders to the increased chance of seeing the northern lights, as space weather conditions indicated strong geomagnetic activity.

In simple terms, the northern lights can be explained as the interaction of the solar wind and the earth’s magnetic field.

Solar storms on the sun’s surface produce clouds of electrically charged particles. These particles can travel millions of miles, and some may eventually collide with the Earth.

Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere. This is why aurora activity is concentrated at the magnetic poles.

Talking about the best way to see the aurora, Mr Corkish said: ‘When looking on forecasts, which can be checked on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) site, it gives predictions of oncoming solar wind from the sun, and then it is a case of seeing how strong it is expected to be, which is known as the KP Index.

‘The KP Index goes from zero to nine.’

There was optimism that the aurora would be visible once again in the Isle of Man on Tuesday evening, but cloud cover meant that only brief and small sightings were captured.

The lights seen from a housing estate in Kirk Michael (Photo: Laura Lolly Muscutt) (Laura Lolly Muscutt)
The Northern Lights viewed through the clouds from Dogmills (Photo: Phil Grainger) (Phil Grainger)
The aurora borealis in Lezayre (Photo: Kevan Rimmer) (Kevan Rimmer)
The colours become clearer at Ballaugh Cronk (Photo: Nina Danielle Cooper) (Nina Danielle Cooper)
A hue of pink and purple is seen in Onchan (Photo: Lisa Moore) (Lisa Moore)
The green dominates the night sky at the Point of Ayre (Photo: Nigel Fairclough) (Nigel Fairclough)
A sea of red seen from Peel (Photo: Dave Corkish) (Dave Corkish)
A faint view of the aurora seen from Peel (Photo: Gary Mann Weather Hub) (Gary Mann Weather Hub)