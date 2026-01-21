Juan Callister, from Kirk Michael, is taking on a month-long cold water challenge this January to raise money and awareness for mental health charities, including Isle Stand Up to Suicide.
The challenge, known as a ‘cold water exposure ladder,’ sees Mr Callister spend increasing amounts of time in icy water each day.
On New Year’s Day he stayed in the water for one minute and plans to increase the duration by one minute each day, aiming to reach 31 minutes on January 31.
Speaking to the Manx Independent, Mr Callister said the idea came after seeing friends take on other endurance challenges for charity.
‘So my mate, Albert Johnson, did a marathon every day for December. I know Shaun Kelly’s been doing bits too. A lot of people are doing stuff for charity.
‘And I was like: “What can I do?” And then January, we jumped in the sea on New Year’s Day, and I thought, that’s a cool one.
‘I’ll just do a minute extra each day, up to 31 minutes, and I’ll do it for men’s mental health and suicide awareness, just getting people trying to get people to talk about it and make them aware of what charities are out there to help people in that situation.’
He has been taking dips in rivers, cold tubs, and the sea, including a particularly rough stretch in the open water.
‘Some bits are colder than others, some bits are really cold. Sometimes it’s not too bad, but it’s just getting harder to warm up afterwards.
‘You’re freezing, shivering… saunas and hot tubs and baths help.’
Supporters can sponsor Mr Callister and find out more about his challenge here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/juan-callister-1.