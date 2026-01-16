Okell’s Inns has moved to reassure islanders that the Mitre public house in Kirk Michael is not closing permanently, following reports suggesting the historic venue was set to shut for good.
Concerns began circulating on social media, prompting speculation about the future of the pub, which is widely regarded as the oldest surviving inn on the Isle of Man.
The reports led to anxiety among locals and regulars, given the Mitre’s long-standing place in Manx social life.
However, an Okell’s spokesperson has confirmed to Isle of Man Today that the Mitre will only close temporarily, allowing for a period of refurbishment once the current managers depart.
The brewery has also indicated it has plans for the future of the venue, as part of wider investment across its estate.
The temporary closure will enable works to be carried out on the building, which dates back several centuries and forms part of the historic Ballachrink estate, believed to cover around 120 acres.
The first recorded reference to the Mitre appears in 1797, highlighting its significance within the island’s built heritage.
The inn was notably mentioned by traveller George Feltham during his tour of the Isle of Man, when he described it as ‘a most respectable inn’, reflecting its reputation even in the late 18th century.
At that time, the Mitre is understood to have had a thatched roof and to have played a central role in village life.
The announcement follows the temporary closure of the Whitestone Inn in Ballasalla, also an Okell’s pub, which is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment and is expected to reopen late next month.
The southern pub is also inviting locals to contribute recipes for the post-refurbishment menu.
It’s asking residents to submit their favourite dishes via a QR code, which can be found on Okell’s Inns Facebook page, by Friday, January 30.
Okell’s say the Mitre will reopen following the works, although they’ve not given a time scale.