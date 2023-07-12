The annual Maughold parish day is set to take place on Saturday, with a wide range of activities taking place throughout the day.
Starting at 2pm at Maughold Village Green, the day will begin with the traditional crowning of the parish queen, followed by a fancy dress competition for children and adults.
The knobbly knees competition will be the next event to take place, which consists of the winner being the person judged to have the most wobbly and misshapen knees.
The crowds will then converge to the parish field for the junior sports event later in the afternoon, before tea will be served in the parish hall.
After a break in the day’s activities, the parish day will resume at 7pm at the parish field for a barbecue and the adult sports (for anyone over the age of 13)..
The day will conclude with a traditional race down Maughold Head, the exceedingly steep hill which is the closest point on the Isle of Man to England.
The event is organised by Maughold Parish Social Club, with entry being free for any member of the public who might wish to attend.