With Okell's Inns announcing that The Colby Glen is being taken over by Kurries and Steaks, the popular fusion restaurant has released a statement expressing their delight at the opportunity.
They said they will continue with a traditional pub menu and the very popular Sunday carvery roasts, as well as keeping a top notch drinks offering that are competitively priced.
Shri Naik, from Kurries and Steaks, is set to take the helm at The Colby Glen next week as Okell's continues its expansion of its tenancy estate.
In a statement Mr Naik said: 'Kurries and Steaks are delighted to have been given the opportunity to take over the running of the Colby Glen Pub and to embark on a new adventure 'down south.
'This is going to be an exciting, completely different venture for us, and we can't wait to get started!
'Although we have operated Kurries and Steaks for just over ten years, taking on The Colby Glen Pub will open some new opportunities as well as providing new extra challenges. Slowly, slowly will be our initial approach - everything will continue as usual for the time being.
'In the bar area and restaurant, it will be business as usual; we will continue with a traditional pub menu and the very popular Sunday carvery roasts and for our pub locals we’ll keep our drinks offering top notch and competitively priced!
'However, to satisfy the need for good, authentic, and imaginative Indian food in the south of the island, we obviously do have plans to introduce this as well in the very near future. We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to The Colby Glen Pub very soon.'