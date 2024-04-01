Spring has truly sprung at Knockaloe Beg farm in Patrick as its ever-popular Lambing Live event got under way.
There were 400 visitors on each of the first two days.
They had the chance to welcome new-born lambs into the world, bottle-feed some of the megs, cuddle a piglet - and even ride a unicorn or unidonk!
Other family fun included pedal go-karts and trailer rides.
Knockaloe Beg director Fiona Anderson said nine lambs were born on Friday and a further eight on Saturday.
‘You can cuddle a meg in the pens, and see and cuddle a piglet. We’ve eight piglets and another sow which is expecting any day now.
We’ve also a cat that that’s expecting kittens any day!’
The event began on Good Friday and continues all week until Saturday (April 6).
With the weather being so unpredictable, there is no need to book online and you can buy a ticket at the door.
The fields were still flooded on Friday and visitors were asked to park at the bottom of the lane but by the next day it had dried out enough for parking up at the farm.