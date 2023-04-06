The Arts Society Isle of Man is presenting a lecture by photographer Charlie Waite later this month.
The lecture: ‘The making of landscape photographs’ will take place on April 18, at 11.30am, and will be held in the lecture theatre at the Manx Museum.
In this lecture Charlie Waite will talk about looking at the relationship between the making of an image and the way in which it is perceived by the viewer.
He will also speak about how the eye and the brain are a double act made up of visual references and intellectual interpretation.
Over the last 35 years, Mr Waite has lectured throughout the UK, Europe and the US. He has held numerous solo exhibitions all over the world.
There is a £10 fee which attendees can pay at the door.