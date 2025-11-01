A landslip occurred behind Port St Mary Town Hall, leading to a temporary closure of part of the lower promenade and nearby footpath.
Port St Mary Commissioners said their team quickly cordoned off the area this morning (Saturday) after the incident, which affected the slope between the Town Hall and Chapel Beach. The Department of Infrastructure attended the site to assess the damage and assist in making the area safe.
A spokesperson for the Commissioners thanked the public for their cooperation, adding that safety was the priority while work was being carried out.
The lower promenade path has since reopened, but staff remain on site to monitor conditions. The Commissioners have advised the public to take care when walking in the area, as surfaces may still be slippery underfoot.