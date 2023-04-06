A letter has been provided by the Attorney General Chambers regarding government’s position on the Laxey Landslide.
The government says the issue lies between landowners and their ‘respective’ insurers to resolve, however Garff Commissioners would like them to do more.
It sets out the government’s position from three departments – the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, Department of Infrastructure and Department of Home Affairs, plus Manx Utilities.
Residents who were living in the houses above the cliff face were told to leave their homes, however the DHA says any advice from them to do so was only ‘advisory’ and not ‘mandatory’.
The DEFA’s health and safety inspectorate, said in the letter that by approving the scheme they ‘do not’ become responsible for ‘any damage’ to property or financial loss caused by the scheme.
It also says the ‘responsibilities’ to the land owners of the houses above the cliff face, ‘ultimately’ lies with the developer and contractors.
The DoI and Manx Utilities both say there is ‘no risk’ to the highway on Old Laxey Hill.
The DoI also says there is no ‘interest’ to undertake stabilisation works and it would only take legal action to ‘require’ the developers or contractors to carry out this process.
The letter summarises by saying the problems ‘are considered .. to ultimately’ lie between landowners and their respective insurers to ‘solve’.
In response to the letter, Garff Commissioners say the government should be providing as much assistance as it can to support residents who have been affected.
The local authority says government is the ‘only’ party with enough resources and finances to provide a safety plan for the cliffs along the coastline.
It says there are provisions in the Coastal Management Act 2005 which is designed to ‘protect and preserve’ parts of coastlines along with any buildings and structures that may be ‘vulnerable’ to landslips and coastal subsidence.
Garff Commissioners say if the Laxey Brooghs are designated as a ‘Coastal Management Zone’ it would clarify responsibilities and assist in the future if ‘similar events’ happened in the future.