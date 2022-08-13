Large fire on headland was caused by discarded barbecues
Saturday 13th August 2022 3:15 pm
Share
Large fire, Groudle headland (Isle of Man Fire Service )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Firefighters who have been tackling a big headland fire today believe they have found its cause.
Douglas and Laxey crews dealt with a large wildfire on the Groudle headland earier today.
During the damping down operation fire crews discovered two disposal barbecues and a number of glass bottles left after a group of people had been drinking.
A spokesman said: ‘We would ask members of the public not to use disposable barbecues in the countryside with the high risk of another incident like this happening.
‘We estimate that around 50,000 litres of fresh water was used as well as drawing water from the river to help bring the fire under control which puts more of demand in our fresh water stocks!’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |