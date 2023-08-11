A motorhome enthusiast says that a new large vehicle parking plan will ‘affect the whole island’.
Keith Pringle, from Glen Vine, has launched a petition which opposes a new Department of Infrastructure proposal looking to ban all vehicles more than 1.87 metres in height or 5.5 metres in length from parking on all speed restricted roads on the Isle of Man overnight and at weekends.
The DoI gave the local authorities the option to submit a reply if they wished to exempt certain roads or areas in their area or just accept a whole ban outright without any exemptions at all.
Mr Pringle’s petition opposing the DoI’s plans has currently received more than 3,400 signatures.
Mr Pringle said: ‘The general public were never consulted about these proposed changes, which could affect so many local tradesmen, campervan owners and tourists.
‘That’s when a social media campaign and petition was started, with a massive amount of exposure, showing people’s concerns about the situation. All we got back from the government was the phrase ‘concerns noted’ from [Chief Minister] Alf Cannan’s secretary.
‘I had a meeting on August 8 with Jeffrey Robinson [director of highways] at the DoI, who originally sent out the letter to all local authorities, about our concerns.
‘To summarise, the department said it has put this out to local authorities and when all the data is compiled it will go to Tynwald for approval this autumn.’
As things stand, Ramsey, Jurby, Ayre, Kirk Michael, Bride, Garff and Malew have chosen to reject the DoI’s legislation change. On the other hand, Port Erin and Peel have accepted the DoI’s proposed changes.
Jason Roberts, clerk of Port Erin commissioners, says: ‘At our board meeting on July 18, the board resolved to support the proposals.
‘For reference, Port Erin Commissioners own three car parks and several areas of unadopted highway also used for parking, which would not be included within the department’s proposals.
‘The board has stated that any new legislation needs to be to the benefit of the village for it to be supported.’
Mr Pringle commented on local authorities acting in their own self-interest, saying: ‘Only a few MHKs have publicly responded to the public’s concerns to date, but they seem to be only concentrating on their local constituents, which is understandable.
‘The overarching point is that this change to legislation will affect everyone who wants to visit anywhere on the island for sightseeing, walks, going out or simply visiting friends.
‘This is forever. We have to think about future generations and the impact on the island. We need to look at the bigger picture.’