Thursday 29th September 2022 6:01 am
Castletown
Castletown at 6.56am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Largely dry and bright today with some sunny intervals developing. The moderate to fresh north-northeast winds becoming light by the end of the day. Top temperature a rather warm 17°C.

Then with cloud thickening overnight bringing outbreaks of rain by dawn, as winds start to increase.

Outlook

Wet and windy on Friday with a strong to gale force south-southwest wind and persistent heavy rain, which will clear to showers later in the afternoon. Winds veering west and decreasing mid-afternoon as the rain clears.

Sunshine and scattered blustery showers on Saturday, and quite windy with a strong westerly wind, and highest temperature around 16°C.

Sunrise: 7:16am Today Sunset: 7:01pm Today

