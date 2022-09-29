Largely dry and bright
Thursday 29th September 2022 6:01 am
Share
Castletown at 6.56am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Largely dry and bright today with some sunny intervals developing. The moderate to fresh north-northeast winds becoming light by the end of the day. Top temperature a rather warm 17°C.
Then with cloud thickening overnight bringing outbreaks of rain by dawn, as winds start to increase.
Outlook
Wet and windy on Friday with a strong to gale force south-southwest wind and persistent heavy rain, which will clear to showers later in the afternoon. Winds veering west and decreasing mid-afternoon as the rain clears.
Sunshine and scattered blustery showers on Saturday, and quite windy with a strong westerly wind, and highest temperature around 16°C.
Sunrise: 7:16am Today Sunset: 7:01pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |