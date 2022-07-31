Largely dry and bright, windy
Sunday 31st July 2022 6:35 am
Douglas at 7.32am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from David Britton at the Met Office:
Largely dry and bright now with sunny spells developing for today. Moderate locally fresh and gusty northwest wind with a top temperature of 19°C.
Outlook
Dry and bright to start on Monday then cloud thickening during the afternoon with some rain arriving towards the evening, heavy at times. Light to moderate south or southeast wind and a highest temperature of 19°C again.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain during Tuesday morning, then clearing to become mainly dry in the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Breezy with a fresh to strong south to southwest wind, with temperatures reaching up to 20 or possibly 21°C at best.
Sunrise: 5:29am Today Sunset: 9:20pm Today
