Largely dry but isolated wintry showers later

A largely dry day, with sunny spells and only isolated light wintry showers, these mainly in the afternoon or evening. Fresh northerly winds in places, with temperatures rising from a cold 1 or 2 Celsius at first to 8 Celsius at best.

Another slight frost will develop in places tonight, then much of tomorrow will be dry and sunny before showers develop during the evening, these wintry on the hills. Winds will become light, with the maximum temperature 9 Celsius.

Outlook

A lot of dry and bright weather over the weekend, but still quite chilly.