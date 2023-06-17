The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A cloudy start to the day with some rain at times, becoming largely dry and brighter during the morning with just a few scattered showers through the rest of the day, light winds and temperatures up to 19C.
Still a few showers at first tomorrow then largely dry with sunny spells developing during the day, light winds and temperatures up to 20C.
Outlook
Dry on Monday with sunny spells and a moderate southerly wind, top temperature 20C
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:54pm