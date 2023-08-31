The event, which is open to all ages and abilities, will begin at the National Sports Centre in Douglas at 1.30pm on Sunday (September 3) and see roughly 400 participants set off on a 12-mile walk along the ‘heritage trail’, which finishes in Peel.
Those who prefer a shorter walk can join at St John’s, which starts at 3.30pm.
The walk will raise funds and awareness for Sight Matters (the Manx Blind Welfare Society), an island charity that offer services to those with any kind of visual impairment.
A spokesperson from Sight Matters said: ‘The Coast 2 Coast walk has become a symbol of community participation.
‘Many enjoy the walk with friends and enjoy the scenery, some take it as an opportunity to raise funds for Sight Matters, while others enjoy it as a personal challenge.
‘Whatever an individual’s motivation for taking part, the fact that it is a non-competitive community event means that it unites those from many different walks of life.
‘This is the sixth Coast 2 Coast walk, with the event growing in popularity each year.’
If you are interested in taking part, you can register for the Coast 2 Coast through the Sight Matters website, by visiting the VIP Store in Strand Street, or by visiting Corrin Court in Onchan.
The walk costs £12 for adults and £5 for children.