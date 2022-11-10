Last Manx stamp set approved by the Queen
Isle of Man Post Office has released the final Manx stamps to receive royal approval by Queen Elizabeth II.
The IoMPO’s relationship with the Queen began when the island gained postal independence on July 5, 1973.
Since then each stamp released has received the royal approval of Her Majesty, displaying her royal cypher or effigy.
These stamps carry the last use of the Queen’s effigy on an Isle of Man stamp.
The 2022 Christmas stamp issue depicts Manx winter scenes illustrated by local artist Julia Ashby-Smith.
She is a freelance illustrator whose works can be sighted across the Isle of Man.
Predominantly, her commissioned work is book illustrations, from children’s books and fairy tales to wildlife, fauna and historical buildings.
Locations on the stamp include Laxey Wheel, Ballabeg Stop, Sulby Methodist Church, Onchan Church Hall, Groudle and Agneash.
Julia said: ‘I love detail, much of my work being quite intricate, telling stories layer upon layer, throughout an image, my avid interest in the Manx landscape, its folklore, mythology and symbolism often permeating through to paper.
‘I am delighted and honoured that these watercolours have been chosen for the new winter issue.
‘Inspired by captured moments, most often whilst out walking, bundled up in layers of wool, the cold air nipping at my nose, these scenes bring back many happy memories.
‘The Agneash image, for instance, was painted after a very happy day sledging down snowy slopes.
‘I walked home through an entirely golden pink landscape, even the seagulls were pink.
‘Winter light is exquisite, creating spectacular colours, deeply hued shadows and extraordinarily beautiful skies.’
Isle of Man stamps and coins general manager Maxine Cannon added: ‘For me and a great number of colleagues, both past and present, there could have been few jobs where every day of our working life we were mindful of our deep and long lasting association with Queen Elizabeth II.
‘This set of stamps by talented local artist Julia Ashby-Smyth represents the final collection of stamps to receive Her Majesty’s approval, making them a piece of our island’s postal history.
‘Julia’s seasonal artworks are a beautiful depiction of our island throughout the winter months and make for the perfect festive issue.’
Issued on November 2, the collection is available as a stamp set, self-adhesive set, sheet set, self-adhesive sheet set, presentation pack, first day cover, self-adhesive first day cover, and a limited edition special cover in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
Visit iompost.com/ManxWinter to find more detailed information about each product.
All the products are available for purchase with free delivery across the world and can be placed through the website, by postal order, or telephone via 01624 698430.
