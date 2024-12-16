Back to socks though. If you know your aunt or uncle is less of a Mohair socks type of gift receiver and more of a classic novelty socks receiver, then Presence of Mann could be more up your Strand Street. They’re super accessible because they have an online shop as well as two physical ones: The Manx Tartan shop in Laxey and Mostly Manx store in Douglas. In them, you’ll find their ‘Three Socks of Mann’ gift, which is made up of 3 socks (so you’ve got a spare if you lose one – genius) that come in a novelty tin. I don’t know about you but whenever I’m buying socks I always wonder if they’re alcohol free. So, to answer that age-old question that you’ve likely also had, the novelty tin does specify that the Three Socks of Mann socks are ‘Alcohol-free Footwear’ . Thank goodness.