This is the ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. I’m showing you your future. It’s Christmas Eve’s Eve 2024. You realise you’ve completely forgotten to buy your cousin Bert a present. A cold sweat takes over. Last year you ended up giving your Nan a Lynx Africa gift set given to you in 2006 that you’ve never opened. I know regifting is sustainably responsible, but she doesn’t even have a sense of smell anymore. You SWORE you would never let this happen again.
It’s okay. CALM DOWN. This year, my gift to you is a list of ‘Last Minute Gifts that are Always a Win’ to help you out in a tight spot. It’s easier than trying to change to become more organised. (Even though changing who you are is a more accurate takeaway from an interaction with the Ghost of Christmas yet to Come.) The bonus of this list is that it’s made up solely of local items. The bonus coming in threefold:
1: Local is more accessible.
2: Local is more sustainable.
3: By buying local you’re not only getting a more unique gift for a loved one, you’re giving local businesses a gift by shopping there.
Socks
Socks are as much a Christmas tradition as George Michael. They’re easy and affordable but can be seen as a bit of a cop out present. BUT not if you buy them local. Buying local brings with it a more elite air of sock buying. Especially if you go handmade. I’d recommend a gorgeous pair of Manx Mohair socks from Isle of Man Goats in Kirk Michael. And while you’re there, you could also indulge in a few other unique last minute prezzies. Whack some homemade cheese and a voucher for Goat Yoga/ Goat Therapy/ Farm Tour in there and HEY PRESTO, you’ve just bagged yourself the title of ‘Best Gift Giver of the Family 2024’.
Back to socks though. If you know your aunt or uncle is less of a Mohair socks type of gift receiver and more of a classic novelty socks receiver, then Presence of Mann could be more up your Strand Street. They’re super accessible because they have an online shop as well as two physical ones: The Manx Tartan shop in Laxey and Mostly Manx store in Douglas. In them, you’ll find their ‘Three Socks of Mann’ gift, which is made up of 3 socks (so you’ve got a spare if you lose one – genius) that come in a novelty tin. I don’t know about you but whenever I’m buying socks I always wonder if they’re alcohol free. So, to answer that age-old question that you’ve likely also had, the novelty tin does specify that the Three Socks of Mann socks are ‘Alcohol-free Footwear’ . Thank goodness.
Vouchers & Experiences
Vouchers and experiences are always a low risk, high reward gift. And even if you get around to getting one so last minute that you don’t have a hard copy of the voucher, you can still either email them an online version or write it down in a nice festive card.
Who doesn’t love a pamper session? People who suffer from Haphephobia, but we can sort out something else for them. Otherwise, a spa voucher is a great present for anyone. It’s a stressful time, you’ve earned yourself a back massage AT THE VERY LEAST. If you’re in Onchan, The King’s Spa has a whole range of offers from group spa days/afternoons/evenings to individual treatments from massages and facials to manicures and pedicures to name but a few. And while you’re there, you could treat yourself to a spot of afternoon tea and bubbly in the Mint Lounge.
You don’t think your gift receiver is much into the pamper scene? (Don’t knock it ‘til you try it.) Then you could always get them a voucher for an experience instead. If you’ve got someone who would rather get rid of their tension in a more aggressive way than the spa then in Douglas, Mad Jack’s has Axe Throwing experiences AND cocktail classes. Should the two be combined? Go find out. I’m sure if no one loses an eye it’ll make for a great Christmas tale.
For the more adventurous souls, you could book them a session with Ebb & Flo Watersports, who have everything from nighttime Stand Up Paddle Boarding to surf camps in various places around the island. That is just a dip in the Irish Sea when it comes to outdoor activities here that’ll make for a great experience gift. All around the island we have everything from Laser Mayhem and Ape Mann to Trike Tours, Archery, Clay Pigeon Shooting, Boat Trips, and Pony Trekking. Head on over to Visit Isle of Man to find more.
Booze
Christmas is a time to eat, drink, and be merry. And what better way to get merry than with a bottle of Christmas spirits. For the gin lovers, you cannot go wrong with Fynoderee. Their collection of different flavoured gins is vast, with each as delicious as the next.
They also have bottles of rum, whisky, and vodka, so any tipple to tickle your fancy. All the bottles are branded with awesome Manx artwork, meaning once you’re done you can keep it for your home décor. Fynoderee also does gift experiences if you’d rather go down the voucher route (as mentioned above). They do both cocktail classes and tours of their Distillery up in Ramsey, which is gorgeous in itself, warm and cosy, with lovely music and twinkling fairy lights.
For the ale enthusiasts, Bushy’s has a range of local beverages to booze upon plus merch because, let’s be honest, they’re so iconic, their t-shirts look cool even outside of the TT fortnight.
Or really go for it and put together your own a local booze hamper complete with even more Manx brands: check out Ventosus Wines, Foraging Vintners sparkling wines, Okell's craft beers, and a voucher for a night out at Kerroo Brewing Company.
Book
And finally, a true classic. The gift of a story. I know a tragic amount of people that like to read books already, BUT it’s a cert on the New Year’s Resolution list – ‘In 2025 I’m Going to Read More’. So, why not help them on that journey. The Bridge Book Shop has two stores - one in Port Erin and one in Ramsey – that don’t just sell the mainstream novels, they have an entire section dedicated to Manx authors too. As does The Book Company Ltd in Douglas. While your gift receiver gets lost in the pages of a new book, you can ditch that second Lynx Africa set and bask in the glow of giving a good present that simultaneously supports a local business AND a local author. Look at you. You’re practically Santa and his elves mixed into one.
Happy shopping.