Last Night of the Proms cancelled
Friday 9th September 2022 12:47 pm
Following the death of the Queen, Lord of Mann, as a mark of respect Saturday evening’s Manx Last Night of the Proms will not be going ahead.
The show has been moved to a new date, September 23, 2023.
Original tickets will still be valid for that performance, although refunds are available by completing a refund request form: https://www.villagaiety.com/refund-requests
Customers who have paid by cash for their tickets will need to be refunded to a card of their choice.
See a message from the Chief Minister about the death of the Lord of Mann here.
