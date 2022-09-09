Last Night of the Proms cancelled

Friday 9th September 2022 12:47 pm
Manx Flag flying in a stiff wind ()

Following the death of the Queen, Lord of Mann, as a mark of respect Saturday evening’s Manx Last Night of the Proms will not be going ahead.

The show has been moved to a new date, September 23, 2023.

Original tickets will still be valid for that performance, although refunds are available by completing a refund request form: https://www.villagaiety.com/refund-requests

Customers who have paid by cash for their tickets will need to be refunded to a card of their choice.

See a message from the Chief Minister about the death of the Lord of Mann here.

Villa Marina
