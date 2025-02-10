The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) is set to continue its winter lectures with a session focused on the Bradda Mines.
Peter Geddes MBE will host ‘Deep Inside Bradda Mines’, with the talk taking place in the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre on Kingswood Grove and Crellin’s Hill, Douglas, at 2.30pm on Saturday (February 15).
Now aged 68, Peter worked as a radio and TV engineer for 52 years, and he became an Engineer by Royal Appointment in 1979 when he worked on the Royal Yacht TV system for King Olaf of Norway.
He first became interested in mines and industrial archaeology in 1984 and joined the ‘Mines Group’ that year, later creating the ‘Laxey Mines Research Group’ in 1987.
This interest in the Laxey Mines led to him building the Snaefell Mines Water Wheel ‘Lady Evelyn’ between 2003 to 2006, and he was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 with an MBE.
In the years since, the Mines Group has also assisted several government departments with civil engineering problems.
Talking about the upcoming lecture, Peter said: ‘For many years since 1985, the Mines Group had been exploring the accessible areas of the Bradda Mines, but the North Mine had limitations due to the number of collapses and deep, open internal shafts.
‘In the 1990s, the group decided to commence on a long-term commitment with an excavation using rolling stock to muck out on the middle workings at sea level. However, the project was abandoned after seven years.
‘Attention was then turned to the north workings, with a view to making safe the mine by securing the entrances, as requested by the Isle of Man Government, which nowadays owns the Mines Group.
‘The start of the project was to make safe a passage through the workings by constructing bridges and installing new ladderways.
‘It was whilst working on a bridge that an opening was seen high in the roof of the mine and, after sending a remote camera some 30 feet up, other workings were identified.
‘It was then decided that there was need to explore the possibilities of there being abandoned old mine workings higher in the cliff.
‘After several years of timbering and removing tons of dreads and waste, we were not disappointed.
‘For four years, the Laxey Mines Research Group has been rebuilding the interior of the North Bradda Mine - creating bridges over shafts, ladder ways, and platforms.
‘In my role as the group's founder, my presentation will take the lecture audience deep inside the mine under the Bradda Headland, recounting its history and the work that has taken place so far.’
As with all IoMNHAS presentations, those attending are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat, while the talk will be followed by tea and biscuits.
Non-members attending the lecture will be invited to make a small donation.
The lectures will continue at the earlier time of 2pm on Saturday, March 29 with Dr Catriona Mackie, lecturer in history at UCM, giving a presentation entitled ‘Women in Manx Politics’.