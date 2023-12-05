These courses provide an excellent opportunity for individuals to explore the rich world of sign language, enhancing communication skills and promoting inclusivity.
For complete beginners, the Introduction to BSL course offers five sessions, each of which is three hours long.
The sessions are taught by Lucy Buxton at The Manx Deaf Society in Douglas.
Beginners are also welcome to apply to join the Level 1 BSL course.
On successfully passing 3 assessments learners will receive a certificate from Signature.
The sessions are taught by Ayesha Gavin of Ayesha Communications.
Most sessions are online on Tuesday evenings but there are 2 weekends of face-to-face sessions at The Manx Deaf Society.
The Level 2 course is suitable for someone who has already passed their Level 1 or who uses BSL as part of their daily life. This course is taught over 10 weekends, most of which are online but again there are 2 face-to-face weekends of teaching and assessment at The Manx Deaf Society.
The costs for each course are £75 for the Introduction course, £200 for the Level 1 course and £240 for the Level 2 course.
Lucy Buxton, Chief Executive Officer of The Manx Deaf Society says ‘We are very excited to be able to offer 3 separate BSL courses in 2024.
‘The Manx Deaf Society is deeply grateful to The Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust for their continued support. Their generous contributions enable us to offer these courses at an affordable price, making BSL education accessible to all.
‘Having no-one available on the Island to teach the Level 1 and 2 courses we are very pleased to be working again with Ayesha Gavin.
‘The 10 students who took their Level 1 course with Ayesha in 2023 all passed with flying colours and we look forward to similar successes in 2024.’
Carolyn Turner, Chairwoman of The Manx Deaf Society said ‘At The Manx Deaf Society, we are committed to fostering a more inclusive and diverse society. We believe that BSL is a vital tool for bridging communication gaps and building connections between the hearing and Deaf communities. Our courses provide a unique opportunity to gain valuable skills and increase accessibility in both personal and professional settings.’
For further information about the courses or to request an application form, email [email protected]