A Douglas law firm is to shut, it announced this afternoon.
Quinn Legal, which is based on Ridgeway Street, says the firm will close on May 31.
The firm was founded by advocate James Quinn in 2009.
In a statement, the company says: 'Despite the firm’s success, it is for personal reasons that James has made the difficult decision to close the business at this time.
'Clients are being informed and advised on how to proceed with their legal matters and staff are being supported in their transition to new employment.'
In the statement, Mr Quinn expressed his thanks to clients and staff who have supported the firm over the last 14 years.