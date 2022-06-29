Law firm’s new appointments

Law firm Cains has welcomed advocate Rob Long to its litigation department.

Mr Long joins as a consultant and his practice focuses on all aspects of commercial and chancery litigation, with a particular interest in, and experience of, insolvency matters.

Cains director and joint head of litigation Robert Colquitt said: ‘Rob is an advocate who has been involved in many of the largest and most complex legal cases that have been litigated before the Manx courts.

‘Whilst until now Rob has always been on the other side of cases we have worked on, we have always held Rob in the highest regard as an opposing lawyer. It is to the benefit of Cains and our clients that Rob will now begin working with us on our existing cases, as well as continuing to develop his practice with us. This is also a great opportunity for our more junior lawyers to work with another of the island’s most experienced litigation advocates.’

Rob said: ‘I am excited to have taken up the opportunity of joining Cains. The firm has an excellent reputation which is well deserved. I look forward to working alongside its highly respected team.’

Cains has also announced two internal promotions: Tara Cubbon has become a managing associate and Kirsten Porter is promoted to senior associate.

Ms Cubbon qualified as an advocate in December 2013 and joined Cains’ leading litigation team as a senior associate in April 2020 as a well-respected litigator. Since joining Cains, Ms Cubbon has continued to advise on a wide range of corporate and commercial litigation in particular complex and high-profile disputes.

Ms Cubbon is recognised as a ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Associate to Watch’ in the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners legal directories respectively.

She said: ‘The two years since joining Cains’ litigation team have been extremely interesting and rewarding.

‘I have gained a wealth of additional knowledge and experience.

‘Whilst recognising the contribution I have already made, the promotion gives me the platform to build on the work already done and to contribute to the ongoing, long-term success of Cains.’

Kirsten Porter, who has been with Cains since 2019: she is an integral part of the corporate and commercial team and advises on a broad range of multi-jurisdictional corporate, commercial and regulatory work.

Ms Porter also specialises in employment law, regularly advising both employees and employers in contentious and non-contentious matters. Kirsten is described by clients as ‘responsive, concise and commercially minded’.

Ms Porter said: ‘I am very fortunate to be able to work with a fantastic, supportive team, including all our brilliant support staff, who have all helped me on my journey so far.’

