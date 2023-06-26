Lewis Anthony Martin, aged 21, of Stevenson Court, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with driving under the influence of cannabis and benzoylecgonine.
The second drug is a metabolite of cocaine.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on January 29 at Fuchsia Lane in Douglas.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for an adjournment until July 11, saying that his client was prescribed cannabis at the time, and that Mr Martin had also raised an issue of consuming cocaine after he was stopped by the police.
Mr Kermode said that police body-worn camera footage and CCTV were awaited.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.