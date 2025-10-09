Fashion retailer Whim Boutique, based in Laxey, has launched a limited-edition charity scarf to raise funds and awareness for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
The exclusive scarf, priced at £15, features a distinctive design blending the Three Legs of Man stiletto motif - previously used in Whim’s ‘Isle of Woman’ campaign - with the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon.
It is available in grey, white, and navy, with £5 from each sale donated directly to the charity.
‘The cause is very close to all of us at Whim,’ said Vicki Hewison, owner of Whim Boutique. ‘Breast cancer has affected members of staff, our customers, and friends.
‘We wanted to create something meaningful that not only raises money but also awareness and conversations around this important issue.’
Founded 10 years ago, Whim Boutique is an independent fashion retailer with a strong commitment to supporting the local Manx community.
This latest campaign reflects the store’s ongoing dedication to charitable causes and meaningful community engagement.
The scarf launch also comes ahead of ‘Pink Day’ on October 24, which forms part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Whim is encouraging islanders to wear the scarf in solidarity with those affected by the disease.
The boutique hopes the initiative will serve as both a visual show of support and a fundraising boost for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, which provides vital services and resources to people across the island.
The scarves are now available for purchase online at https://whimboutique.im/ and in-store at Whim Boutique in Laxey.
The store is based at 1-2 Ham and Egg Terrace, Laxey, and its opening hours are 12pm to 3.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 5pm on Saturday, 12pm to 3.30pm on Sunday and closed on Monday.