Staff at Dandara's Isle of Man head office traded tools for tins in a charity bake-off that raised £750 for local organisation Live at Home.
The Great Bake Off-themed event saw employees showcase their baking talents with an array of homemade treats, including brownies, cookies, traybakes, and cupcakes.
The fundraising efforts were boosted by a ‘guess the weight’ competition featuring a 4.75kg cake, generously donated by Pavla’s Cakery.
The event crowned Alex Corrin as Dandara’s ‘star baker’ for a showstopping bake that impressed both judges and his colleagues.
Alongside the sweet treats, staff also collected warm winter clothing to help support vulnerable residents during the colder months.
All proceeds will go to Live at Home, a local charity supporting around 500 older people on the island through services aimed at reducing isolation and promoting independence.
Karen Winter, chief executive of Live at Home, commented: ‘Events like these help us support older people to stay connected and independent, and it’s special to see such kindness.
‘The charity was established in 1998 to improve the quality of life for older people living in the Isle of Man by raising awareness of the impact that social isolation and loneliness can have on their mental and physical wellbeing.
‘We offer one-to-one befriending, telephone befriending, social outings, Northern Men in Sheds and a digital inclusion project that assists with using technology safely.’
Austin McGuire, Dandara’s managing director, added: ‘Our staff really rose to the occasion and we’re thrilled to have raised funds, collected warm clothing, and had a lot of fun along the way.
‘It really was the icing on the cake!’