A fundraiser has completed a challenge to walk and run one million steps in a month to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Jon Barron, from the Isle of Man, set himself the target in September in support of two members of his girlfriend’s family who are affected by the condition. His aim was to reach one million steps - equal to £10,000, or one million pennies - by covering an average of 33,333 steps each day.
Mr Barron admitted he had only ever achieved that number of steps twice before the challenge began and said the impact on his feet was clear. Over the course of 30 days he walked and ran around 500 miles, including extra hill climbs to bring his total elevation close to that of Mount Everest.
He was inspired to take part after joining a workplace walking challenge earlier in the year. ‘I’ve never been a big walker, with my monthly average only about 130,000 steps before the work challenge, so this was a big step up,’ he said.
Muscular Dystrophy is a group of more than 30 genetic disorders that cause progressive muscle weakness and wasting. It can lead to difficulties with walking and breathing, as well as heart complications, and there is currently no cure.
Mr Barron said: ‘By fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK, I’m helping to fund world-class research into effective treatments, and life-changing support for the 110,000 people in the UK living with a muscle-wasting condition.’
Most of his walking was completed outdoors at different times of day, although he switched to a treadmill during heavy rain. He also posted regular updates online, sharing photos from around the island and describing setbacks, including one walk to Ramsey when a milkshake leaked over his backpack.
September 30 marked the final day of the challenge. Donations to his fundraising appeal can still be made through his JustGiving page.