Conservation planning consultant Patricia Newton told the committee that the riverside stone walling on the already reinforced riverside wall further upstream has not been completed despite it being a condition of the approval of the reconstruction. She described its appearance as ‘dire’. Garff Commissioners had expressed concern that the 'river' face of the wall would just have a concrete finish, as this would appear out of character when viewed from the public pathway on the opposite bank of the river. A resident on Glen Road pointed out that the stretch of wall between Lewin's Cottage and the Laxey Bridge had been entirely rebuilt, without registered building consent, using stone from the Old Laxey Bridge, after the 2019 flooding.