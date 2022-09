However, as he explains, the economic viability of doing this largely depends on the value of the crop. Because export charges are calculated on the weight of the load, a 20-tonne load of a lower value crop would cost the same as a 20-tonne load of a higher value crop, so it only makes economic sense to export a crop that is of higher value. The crops Will has grown for export, including the linseeds, oil seed rape and micronized peas, would fall into this category, but not wheat.