Three casualties have had to be assisted by emergency services after a crash will left one car in its roof.
The road traffic collision happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon on Old Laxey Hill in Laxey,
Isle of Man Fire Service has confirmed crews attended to help reacue those from the two-vehicle collision.
Posting of Facebook, the service said: ‘At approximately 2.25pm this afternoon rescue appliances were dispatched from Ramsey and Douglas with the duty officer to a two-vehicle RTC on Old Laxey Hill, Laxey.
‘Crews worked alongside our colleagues from Isle Of Man Ambulance Service and Isle of Man Constabulary to assist three casualties from the vehicles, one of which was on its roof. Douglas crews remain in attendance for fire cover at this time.’
Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the road remains closed while the area is cleared and an investigation is carried out.
A spokesman said: ‘Old Laxey Hill, Laxey, is currently closed to all vehicular traffic between its junction with the A2 Ramsey Road and Old School Hill due to a road traffic collision and will be for some time while enquiries are carried out.’