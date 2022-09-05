Laxey to feature on BBC One programme ‘Villages by the Sea’ tonight
Subscribe newsletter
Aother part of the island is to feature on BBC television this evening (Monday).
After Port St Mary and Douglas’ lifeboat volunteers feature on BBC Two’s Saving Lives at Sea series in recent weeks, BBC One north west is going underground.
Tonight’s episode of ‘Villages by the Sea’ will see host Ben Robinson explore Laxey’s Great Laxey Wheel.
The show meets local resident Matthew Boyd, who is working on repairing and restoring the 22-metre-wide great wheel and finds out how it transformed this small mining community to one of the most successful in the British Isles.
Ben Robinson also meets mining historian Peter Geddes who takes him deep underground to experience first-hand some of the conditions the miners faced.
Also, historian Dr Kathryn Ferry explains how the waterwheel became an unlikely tourist attraction and was a pioneer in the development of the industrial tourism craze that gripped the Victorian and Edwardian visitors to Laxey.
And to cap it all off, Ben takes a trip to Ham and Egg Terrace where industrious women took advantage of the tourists and created cafes in their own front rooms.
The show is on BBC One at 8.30pm and it will be on iPlayer soon after.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |