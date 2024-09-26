The Great Laxey Wheel, an iconic Isle of Man landmark, will celebrate its 170th birthday this Saturday, September 28, with a day of free admission and special activities.
Visitors can enjoy a variety of family-friendly events, including a trail, traditional games, and the chance to explore the Glen Mooar Valley.
The event also offers a unique opportunity to discover the conservation works on the rod duct and T-Rocker, along with a climb up the historic Lady Isabella.
For those seeking a deeper dive into history, a special ‘Hard Hat Tour’ of the site is available at 1pm (tickets must be pre-booked).
While admission is free, donations are welcome to help maintain the wheel for future generations.
Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear sensible footwear for this outdoor celebration.
A spokesperson for Manx National Heritage added: ‘Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic milestone!’