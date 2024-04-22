While the Purple Helmets have officially retired, the group leader and arguably its most famous face (and voice) was honoured at Government House last week.
Mr Derry Kissack was presented with a British Empire Medal by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer in front of his family and friends on Thursday.
Best known for promoting the island through the world famous Purple Helmets, a comedic motorcycle stunt group, which he formed in the 1990s.
The group went on the entertain thousands of locals and visitors for more than 27 years and raise funds for local charities.
His Excellency spoke about Derry’s many fine attributes, describing him as a proud Manx man with an ‘irresistible sense of fun’.
While most known for leading the famous Purple Helmets, Derry’s dedication to farming and as a groundman were noted too.
Sir John Lorimer also read out a tribute to Derry from former Lieutenant Governor, Sir Ian Macfadyen, who remembered how he first brought the Purple Helmets to Government House over 20 years ago, where they entertained both the current Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.