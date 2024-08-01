An ‘inspirational leader’ is being sought to chair the soon-to-be formed UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man (UBIOM) board.
The board is being put together to help the island to retain its unique status in 2026, with the new leader seeing the board through a periodic review over the next two years.
The Isle of Man was designated as the world’s only whole-nation biosphere reserve eight years ago after the global body recognised its commitment to sustainable development, biodiversity, and cultural heritage.
The upcoming two year review headed by the board will assess the island’s performance against its original application and define its vision for the next 10 years.
The successful candidate will work part-time for two days per month on an annual salary of £7,500, which will be reviewed and potentially increased after three months.
Interested candidates can submit a CV and covering letter to [email protected] by August 22, while more details are available at www.biosphere.im