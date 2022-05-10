Leading by example to make town ‘attractive’

Excel Construction Group has almost finished work on the Peveril Building in Douglas and has said it hopes the building will set an example for others in the area to follow.

The value is in excess of £3m, with a size or gross internal area of 5,100 sqm.

The company was approached by Black Grace Cowley, the agents for landlords Rose Estates Limited, to assist with improvements to the existing facade of the Peveril Building, which had been temporarily shored up and stabilised for a number of years.

Tenants include Suntera Global, which will be moving its operations in soon, and the ground floor will be Noa Bakehouse, which has agreed terms and is planning to relocate its artisan bakery and coffee roasters there.

With work nearing completion, managing director Gary Proctor has said Excel Group hopes this will be a ‘catalyst’ for others to also make improvements.

He said: ‘We are pleased to have had so many positive comments about what we have done here and hopefully we have demonstrated how good architecture can transform an area and how people feel about a place. We have taken a dated, unattractive and failing masonry facade and have converted it into not only a more attractive and energy efficient building for our client, Rose Estates, and their tenants, but have once again made this building a landmark at the gateway to the island.

‘We hope that the improvements made to this building will be a catalyst for others in the area to follow, not least the Sea Terminal building that whilst of historical interest is clearly past its best, it should not have to take second place to the new Liverpool landing stage, but be allowed to become an attractive arrival point to the island and a showcase building in its own right.’

Previously known to many as the Peveril Hotel, the original property was demolished and reconstructed as a modern office building which then became home to Lloyds Banking Group for most almost 20 years.

Building works commenced in May 2021, at a time when border restrictions resulting from the pandemic were still in place, requiring up-skilling of local labour force for the specialist facade construction, but border restrictions were lifted in time to enable off-island specialists to install the insulated brick cladding.

Elke Zinnecker, chartered architect and architectural director of Excel Group, said: ‘The site is one of the most prominent in Douglas and the contemporary design and proportions bring presence to what is once again an attractive landmark building.

‘Excel’s works demonstrate what good architectural and technical design can achieve, even under challenging circumstances, and how existing structures in town centre locations can be sustainably brought back into full and much improved use.’