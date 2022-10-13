Learn about cyber-security
There will be an opportunity to learn more about human hacking, the threat to national security, and how to love security next week.
CyberIsle is the government’s annual cyber security conference, which features industry experts and contributors who will be covering case studies, practical tools and insights to promote the importance of cyber-security and cyber forensics.
The deputy director of the National Cyber Security Centre, Eleanor Fairford, will be giving a cyber-security threat update. She will run through examples of what the NCSC has seen and give her expert analysis on the biggest threats to both businesses and individuals across the British Isles.
‘Can employees ever love security’ will be presented by Lloyds banking group, focusing on how a shift in their approach to employee awareness has impacted business.
Riela Cyber, the Ballasalla-based Cyber Security Operations Centre, is the platinum sponsor for this year’s event. It will be taking part in panel conversations looking at ransomware and managing security.
Other panels and presentations will look at the cyber skills gap, cyber forensics and insurance.
The event, which is free to attend, will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at the Comis Golf Club from 9am to 4.30pm.
