Manx Care’s ‘Restart a Heart Team’ will be at Strand Shopping Centre, Douglas on Saturday, October 12, to teach life-saving skills that could help those around you.
The Manx Care resus team and St John Ambulance are once again collaborating and will be in situ between 10am and 4pm.
The team will be performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) demonstrations, answering any questions that you may have, and giving people the opportunity to have a go themselves.
The initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, who raise awareness of cardiac arrests and help people learn CPR.
Survival rates from sudden cardiac arrests remain stubbornly low in the UK, with fewer than one in 10 people surviving.
Senior nurse Paul Ellis, who will be leading the event, said: ‘We have successfully delivered this workshop for a number of years now and encourage people of all ages to come along, as you never know when these skills may be needed.