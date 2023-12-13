A legal practice based in Douglas has donated food and resources to the Isle of Man Foodbank ahead of Christmas.
MannBenham has taken on the challenge of the ‘reverse advent calendar’ - the idea being to give the food bank an item of food or toiletries every day from the first day of December until Christmas Day.
The donation, which was given to the food bank on Tuesday, December 12, included coffee, tea bags, tinned goods, roast dinner necessities, sweets, chocolate, cereal, toiletries, cleaning products, milk and Christmas puddings.
A spokesperson from MannBenham said: ‘At the heart of the Isle of Man Foodbank is a dedicated mission to provide crucial food supplies and consumables to those in need.
‘They recognise that unforeseen circumstances, ranging from job loss to health emergencies, can lead individuals and families into situations where simply putting food on the table becomes a significant challenge. The food bank strives to bridge this gap.
‘One of the distinctive features of food bank is its strong connection to the community.
‘It relies solely on the generosity of individuals, local businesses, and community organisations. Donations come in various forms, from non-perishable food items to monetary contributions, allowing the food bank to adapt to the changing needs of the community.’
l If you would like to make a contribution to the Food Bank, you can visit its website at https://isleofmanfoodbank.wordpress.com/how-can-you-help/ and make a donation.