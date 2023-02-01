A centre, which will also be home to the commissioners, is being built in Strang and is due to be completed in August.
Construction got under way of ‘the Roundhouse’ in June 2021 and was originally scheduled to complete in December 2022.
However Braddan Commissioners say problems sourcing materials and the increase in prices have kept it from being completed on time.
It was budgeted to cost £6.7 million pounds but the authority now hopes it will come in under £7.5 million.
The development will have a café, nursery, sports hall, pharmacy and a 500m-long exercise path around the perimeter of the site.
Speaking late last year, commissioners chairman Andrew Jessopp said: ‘The Roundhouse is a major investment in community and leisure facilities on the island and aims to truly provide something for everyone.
‘The local authority’s investment in this facility, which will create a community meeting place for decades to come, not to mention an island-wide attraction, is to be applauded and we are excited to see a much-needed public amenity becoming a reality.
‘Anyone who has passed by in recent months will not fail to have noticed development progressing apace. We are confident The Roundhouse will meet the needs of the island and improve the quality of life and wellbeing for both residents and visitors via a range of inclusive, intergenerational activities.’
It was designed by local architects Kay Associates and constructed by Cedar Developments Ltd.
The sports hall can double up as a performance or exhibition space and conference facility and the upper floor of the rotunda will contain a meeting room which will be available to hire.
Next to Palatine Health Centre and Noble’s Hospital, the authority says it will have dedicated access with good transport links and parking.
The development encompasses solar PV panels, (the largest array on any public building on the island) and an air source heat pump for part of the building, which all goes towards cementing the authority’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and using renewable energy.