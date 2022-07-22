Let’s clean up village

FOR THE first time in more than a year Laxey is the venue for the regular weekend session for Beach Buddies on Sunday , July 24, at 10.30am for a one-hour cleaning session.

The meeting point is on Laxey promenade from where volunteers will be given the choice of numerous places to remove rubbish, either on the beach, or nearby at Garwick, or in Laxey Glen - or anywhere in the Laxey area.

The charity’s founder, Bill Dale, said: ‘Local knowledge will also be appreciated, so that we leave Laxey in pristine condition, so local residents are particularly invited to take part this weekend.

‘As always, Beach Buddies provides all the necessary equipment, recycles most of what we collect and welcomes volunteers of all ages, even if you have never joined us before. A warm welcome awaits.