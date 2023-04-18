Our government has funded a public health survey through Liverpool John Moores University to online data gather our opinions about illegal drugs, in particular cannabis.
How does that make for an action plan?
Based solely on the pervasive newspaper column inches on cannabis usage, surely we need to do something ASAP.
Perhaps we could set up a trial.
Create a government-funded channel wherein cannabis could be obtained.
Want-to-be cannabis users could register, qualify and obtain a permit to purchase cannabis for self use only.
The product would be discreetly available for home delivery. Personal social media publicity would be discouraged. Nor would it be a feature of tourism promotion.
Cannabis use would not be made legal. It would be tolerated.
Acquisition of drugs outside of this government-authorised and monitored channel would continue to be illegal and punishable.
In September 2022 our attention was drawn to school kids usage of e cigarettes, and we reacted quickly.
How can we be activated once again to a blatant disregard for the law? Cannabis is illegal and we seem in a state of paralysis about this seemingly prevalent issue.
When will we make a small step towards decriminisation?
N Matthews
Tennis Road
Douglas
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 13.